Part of the allure of Bolt, and certainly what made him such an endearing figure to fans around the world, was his relaxed approach to the sport. Where sprinters are normally tense, a cocoon of nerves ready to spring forth at any sudden noise, Bolt appeared almost too calm on starting lines. As his competitors nervously bounced up and down and shook their legs from time to time, Bolt would instead do a little jig, as though the athletics track was merely a green screen backdrop when he was actually just in his hometown, Jamaica.

After retiring from athletics in 2017, Bolt dallied briefly with football, playing for the Central Coast Mariners in Australia. But it seems he’s had enough of competition for the minute and now wants to turn his attention to the finer pursuits in life: creating a hit single. The track star is turning his attention to dance hall music, looking to release his first track Living The Dream, with his friend Nugent ‘NJ’ Walker.

In an interview with radio station Zip 103 FM, Bolt said: “Music-wise, we are working on some new rhythms to drop soon. Knowing the whole pandemic, we’re not trying to rush anything, we’re taking our time to make sure the music comes out at the right time. We also have an EP that we are working on, so that should be something interesting.”