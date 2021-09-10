It might not have been without its controversy or debate, but The Game Changers certainly inspired many to adopt a plant-based diet. Previously, meat had been seen as a staple of anyone looking to bulk up or exercise at their full potential. For so long, the idea of consuming protein upon completion of any and every workout had been practically drilled into us. But thanks to the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Jackie Chan and Novak Djokovic, we began to see the reality: that meat isn’t essential and plant-based diets serve to not only fuel our bodies, but also help them perform at their best by lowering cholesterol and helping with muscle recovery and repair.

But for anyone who has switched to a plant-based diet only to find they might be - ahem - passing wind a fair bit more frequently, you’re not alone. Researchers have found that plant-based diets do actually cause men to fart more and have larger stools. But before you bemoan this reality, know that it’s actually a good thing: it means these foods are promoting healthy gut bacteria.

As New Scientist reports, “Anecdotally, it is well-known that eating more plants - including fruit, vegetables, grains, and legumes - creates bulkier stools and flatulence. However, few studies have measured these changes or related them to changes in gut bacteria.”

Thanks to Claudia Barber at the Liver and Digestive Diseases Networking Biomedical Research centre in Barcelona, Spain, she and her colleagues were able to compare the effects of a mediterranean-style diet consisting mostly of plants, with a Western diet containing fewer fruit and vegetables on the guts of 18 healthy men aged between 18 and 38. Each participant was randomly assigned to follow one of the diets for two weeks, then after a break, switched to the other diet for two weeks.