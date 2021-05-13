There’s no shortage of industries and workers that have been significantly affected by the global pandemic. From those who have been forced to close their doors for an indefinite period of time, to others struggling to get by on reduced working hours and limited employment opportunities, the list is endless. But for athletes, the pandemic not only affected their livelihood, but their very way of life. Within the world of sports, athletes of all levels have found their competitive calendar largely empty as tournaments have been unable to go ahead due to the coronavirus and the need for social distancing. While some have managed it better than others, and some sports (namely those with the funding behind them) have created a separate bubble for such games to go ahead safely, those who have trained tirelessly for the Olympics suddenly saw their world crumbling as Tokyo 2020 came to be postponed.

The International Olympic Committee made the difficult decision to postpone the Games, but when it was announced that they would instead take place in July, many were sceptical. At a time where the pandemic continues to see countries around the world struggle to contain the spread of the coronavirus, sending athletes into an Olympic village where they will no doubt be in close proximity to one another seems a daunting task should it be done safely.

As we countdown to the Olympics, doubt has continued to blanket what should be an otherwise exciting time. Determined to block out the negativity, the IOC has insisted it is “moving fully ahead” with the Tokyo Games, despite the fact that a state of emergency in Japan was just recently extended. The announcement came at a recent press conference and though the comments were intended to be upbeat, you can’t help but feel a disconnect between the messaging and the experiences people are living through around the world.