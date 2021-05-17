You need only take a cursory scroll through Instagram to see the plethora of fitness trainers out there, all of them boasting ripped bods, washboard abs, and the kind of bulging biceps that belong on a Marvel superhero. It might make for aspirational viewing, but when you’re looking down at the kilos that have taken up residence on your stomach, it can be less than inspiring. After all, these are people whose job it is to work out and be fit.

In an effort to remove this disconnect between potential clients and his own personal training, one vegan fitness instructor sought to pack on a staggering 25kg of ‘pure fat’ to then boast the weight loss potential of following a whole-food, plant-based diet plan. In going from fit to fat, Andrew Roberts not only is inspiring others to embark on his fitness journey alongside him, but has also developed greater empathy with those clients feeling like fitness lies too far out of their purview. If you’ve ever gained weight and found yourself so out of shape the idea of returning to a state of health seems like an impossible uphill battle, Roberts is here to show that you can get back to the place you once were - and even exceed your expectations to become even fitter.