The 25-year-old TikTok star, referred to as ‘JA’, ended up being hospitalised and “presented to an emergency room unconscious” after his brain began to swell up against his skull from internal bleeding. As Bernard Hsu - a YouTuber who posts videos on real hospital cases - explained in a video, it all stemmed from JA trying to “dry scoop” the pre-workout directly into his mouth so it would “hit harder.”

Surprisingly, JA was hospitalised without even making it to the eight scoops. He first dry-scooped two scoops, then went and doubled it with four scoops at which point he had “instant regret.” “He thought it would be funny for the video to just chase it down with four more scoops already mixed in with water as he washed everything down and got ready for his workout.”

We’d like to think we don’t need to preface this piece with a ‘don’t try this at home’ message. After all, anyone who has taken pre-workout (at the recommend dose) knows just what a kick you achieve from it. The supplement is loaded with caffeine, creatine and other blended ingredients to provide additional focus during a workout, exceed the dose though and things can have a serious affect on your health. As Hsu explains, “The combination of huge amounts of caffeine and beta phenylethylamine in eight scoops of pre-workout swallowed at once, with heavy lifting, all together could have increased JA’s blood pressure so high that it caused his brain to start to stroke in the form of a bleed.”