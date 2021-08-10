If you do have one, you'd know how much of an impact it can have on your confidence, and that trying to find ways to conceal it on a budget can feel like a losing game.

But thanks to one TikToker, we may have a hack that is exactly what you're looking for.

TikTok user Kegs (@kegs97) has shared a video showing followers how he hides his 'fat receding hairline' on a budget, using simple tricks and just a handful of inexpensive products.

The post, which has racked up a whopping 4.6 million views and more than 310,000 likes, shows Kegs spray his hairline with root spray to hide any gaps, before using straighteners to curl up his fringe.

"After I shower, I quickly blow-dry it with a hairdryer. I then grab some dark brown root spray and spray over where the receding hairline is - this hides any gaps underneath the fringe and gives it a fuller, thicker look," he explains.

"I then quickly curl up my fringe - my hair's naturally really straight, so this helps a lot."

Then it's just a case of styling, with Kegs using styling gel and hairspray to finish off the look.

He continues: "I then grab some Got2B styling gel and rub it through my hair - this gives it texture and volume and puts it into place.

"Finally I grab some Got2B hairspray, spraying it all over so that it stays in position.

"And voila! That's the finished product of how to hide a fat receding hairline."