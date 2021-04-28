So, just when is the best time to get up then? According to Dr Raj, you need to work backwards. “To increase the chances of this, first work out what time you want to wake up - let’s say 8am - work backwards in 90 minute slots until you’re close to the time you want to sleep. Try this if you want to wake up feeling refreshed,” he added.
It might sound like a mathematical problem too vexing to spend time over, but thankfully there are smart watches, wearables and apps that do the handwork for you. These trackers will ensure you wake up in alignment with the natural end of a sleep cycle. Alternatively, you can always scroll through TikTok’s feed, heeding all the advice about sleep you can find.
Just recently, Dr Jess Andrade, a resident doctor, explained that wearing socks to bed is a pretty good idea if you’re after a rested sleep, too. Aside from making your feet warm, doing so opens up the blood vessels that cools the body down. This then tells the brain that it’s time for bed, meaning people who wear socks to bed generally tend to fall asleep faster.
When it comes to a good night’s sleep that promises to leave us refreshed the next day, we’ll take all the advice we can get.