Navy veteran and YouTuber Austen Alexander has made a name for himself for his fitness challenges, specifically when it comes to military fitness tests. But for a recent attempt, he's taking on a new kind of stunt that has gone somewhat viral on the fitness internet: underwater bench pressing. Guinness world records for the event started falling in 2019, when a man pumped through 43 reps underwater. By 2020, the mark jumped to 77 reps while completely submerged under water.

But Alexander is less concerned about rep volume as he is about pure weight. "As an athlete myself, I had to test this method of bench press myself to see how buoyancy affects benching under water," he says. His goal: to bench 405 pounds completely underwater using steel plates. According to Alexander, other fitness enthusiasts who have attempted the stunt have done so using rubber plates, which are more buoyant in the water and therefore feel lighter.

He's gunning for the 405 mark, even though his on-land max is about 300 pounds. He utilizes the help of powerlifter Kristen Dunsmore and CrossFit and endurance athlete Hunter McIntyre. Alexander starts by benching 135 pounds in a pool. Before we go any further, we should make it clear: don't try this at home.

"It's definitely a little lighter. It's really hard staying on the bench... I was like sideways. But I got two reps in," he says. "It felt good."