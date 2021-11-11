Now, the brand has revealed its plans to bring the boutique boxing concept Down Under, with plans to open the first gym in Sydney this summer, commencing an Australia-wide roll-out of 100 studios over the next five years.

Founded in Chelsea, New York City, and now located in Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Chicago, Boutique Fitness Studios have teamed up with former F45 franchise owners and well-known entertainment industry duo, the Stafford Brothers, to promote Rumble in Australia and open their own Rumble studios.

“Integral to the brand experience is Rumble’s nightclub-like setting, so a partnership with the Stafford Brothers seems very fitting”, Matt Gordin, CEO of Boutique Fitness Studios, explains.

“Like our other brands CycleBar and StretchLab, Rumble is all about being in the moment. We are certain that Australians will embrace the results-oriented workout and immersive customer experience at Rumble studios,” says Gordin. “And our collaboration with The Stafford Brothers will extend our reach as we continue to develop our network of franchise partners around Australia.”

The experience is a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body cardio and strength workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. Central to the Rumble’s core values and brand experience, first-timers “glove up” next to amateur fighters and classes are beginner-friendly so members can Rumble at their own pace.

“If this is the only 45 minutes a member can give themselves all day, it’s time well-spent.” he said.

