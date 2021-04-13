Few people can say that in their old age they’re running fast, let alone running at all. To surpass your 50s and be able to run with speed without first requiring a fistful of Ibuprofen is no simple feat, but for 73-year-old Charles Allie it’s a lived reality. For this speed star, he hasn’t stopped running since childhood. Having found success in the sport of athletics in his 40s, Allie now holds several world age-group records, including the 200 metres (24.65) and 400 metres (57.26). For 2016, 2018 and 2020, he was even named USATF Overall Masters Athlete of the Year. Pretty impressive for 73.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health US, Allie shared his secrets to running fast. At his age, it’s a no-brainer that he should be slower than he is, particularly when the fast-twitch muscle fibres required for such explosive power and speed tend to get smaller over time. But Allie suggests his body just didn’t buy into that.