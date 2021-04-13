“I’ve been fortunate not to have had any major injuries. This may be due to how I train and eat,” he told the publication. “Breakfast - usually oatmeal, eggs, toast, fruit, orange juice or green tea - is my most important meal to fuel my body.” After that, it’s home-cooked meals with natural ingredients for the remainder of the day.
For Allie, most of his training is cardio-based and involves high-intensity sprinting as well as some middle distance work for recovery. He works on race skills like explosive starts but also balances this with stretching and weights, but for the latter he keeps it light and lifts at a faster pace “to enhance the muscles I use in sprinting.”
He told Men’s Health, “As I look at my senior generation, I realise that we will be faced with some life-threatening health issues. As an African American, I am aware that we may be faced with even greater health issues than other people are.”
He added, “Some of these health issues can be lessened if we take control over our physical and nutritional health. Eliminate the excuses! I believe the confidence and health benefits gained by doing so outweigh the efforts it takes to work out and sweat a little.”