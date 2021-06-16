Watch any TV series or raunchy teen drama from the last decade or two, and penis size will likely factor as a joke exchanged between the males. For years, we’ve been conditioned to believe size matters, that bigger is always better, and that to come up short in the penis department is to not only be less of a lover, but less of a man, too. It goes without saying that such ideas are antiquated at best and hold no truth to them. For anyone that’s spent their youth living in shame and embarrassment over their penis size, know that to err on the smaller size isn’t an affliction to bemoan but rather one to embrace.

Thanks to those at TheyFit, a new range of condoms has been created specifically for those with a micro-penis. For the uninitiated, this tends to be an erect penis below the global average of 5.5 inches (14cm). And for anyone who believes such a thing is rare, it’s actually something of a norm. 50 per cent of the male population has a penis less than average size, which means 50 per cent of the men in your university, office, your sports team, and on the train have a penis of less than average size.