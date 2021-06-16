Watch any TV series or raunchy teen drama from the last decade or two, and penis size will likely factor as a joke exchanged between the males. For years, we’ve been conditioned to believe size matters, that bigger is always better, and that to come up short in the penis department is to not only be less of a lover, but less of a man, too. It goes without saying that such ideas are antiquated at best and hold no truth to them. For anyone that’s spent their youth living in shame and embarrassment over their penis size, know that to err on the smaller size isn’t an affliction to bemoan but rather one to embrace.
Thanks to those at TheyFit, a new range of condoms has been created specifically for those with a micro-penis. For the uninitiated, this tends to be an erect penis below the global average of 5.5 inches (14cm). And for anyone who believes such a thing is rare, it’s actually something of a norm. 50 per cent of the male population has a penis less than average size, which means 50 per cent of the men in your university, office, your sports team, and on the train have a penis of less than average size.
In creating condoms for the smaller size, TheyFind is doing great work to reduce the stigma surrounding smaller penis size. The news comes after dating site Dinky ONE was launched, catering specifically for those with a smaller penis as the founders discovered there’s actually a growing demand from women who prefer the smaller size. Since its launch, approximately 100,000 people have joined and 24 per cent of those are female, showing that there really is a demand.
The dating site allows users to create an anonymous profile, suggesting online: “If you don’t want people to know you joined us today then be anonymous. The only personal information required to join is an email address and pictures are optional. You can also opt-out of email alerts from our privacy menu. If you don’t like us or find a partner you can delete your account with one click and all data is erased instantly.”