Think back to a school athletics carnival and breaking into a top-speed sprint was second-nature. Whether it was a kick required to finish the race in a winning position or simply the kind of sprint that saw you ham it up for the crowd before passing out at the finish line, getting the legs turning over with that kind of pace was a no-brainer. There may have been the familiar stiff-legged stagger at the end of the race, but give it a minute or two and the sensation practically wore off, leaving us feeling new again as we took to sprinting towards the vending machine.

The same can’t be said for sprinting in your late 20s. Suddenly the joints feel stiff, the legs don’t turn over as quickly as they used to, and even pumping the arms to keep up with the lower limbs seems a huge effort. It might be the case that more people move into endurance events as they age, but still sprinting is a requirement. Even outside of the realm of running, sprinting serves us well in every day life, too. We need to sprint for that train, after a dog, and in a competitive game of touch footy during Christmas.

But as Alex Hutchinson details in Outside, “The problem is that sprint speed starts declining after your 20s, and most endurance athletes have no clue how to preserve it.” Hutchinson then cites a recent paper in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity which asked the question of why sprinters get slower as they age and how we can train to basically slow the decline?