In his new TV series, Young Rock, The Rock pays tribute to the two men who inspired him in his movie career, bringing back the debate of just who deserves the title of GOAT that has been raging since the mid-‘80s. In a clip shared to Instagram, the Rock’s younger self (played by Uli Latukefu) makes a case for Stallone being the greatest action movie hero of all time, and is soon met with an equally compelling argument for why it’s in fact Schwarzenegger who deserves the acclaim.
Hilariously, it’s the kind of conversation we’ve all had. You need only sit through the opening sequence of Terminator or hear the iconic theme song of Eye of the Tiger and prepare yourself for the montage of fitness shots that soon follow to have entered the debate. The Rock makes it clear in the post that he has no real favourite and admires them both greatly, calling them the true “kings” of action cinema, and even goes on to acknowledge just how both shaped his entry into WWE and later, Hollywood.
“Sly and Arnold were MY HEROES growing up and I will forever be GRATEFUL to them both for being so incredibly kind and supportive of me and my career when I first broke into Hollywood,” he wrote on Instagram. “I just got to be the lucky SOB they welcomed to stand on their shoulders.”
So, it seems the debate rages on but at least The Rock has given us some thoughtful arguments to bring up next time we’re at home and the debate sparks up again.