At a time where the coronavirus pandemic is still stalking the world, you could say there are more important questions to be answering. But if you spent lockdown in a nostalgia-induced binge of re-watching old classics like the Rocky franchise or Terminator, you’ll know that everything else is simply background noise. It’s 2021 and still we don’t have a decisive answer to the pressing question of just who is the greatest action star of all time. Thankfully, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is here to weigh in on the debate.

Having landed roles in some of the biggest blockbusters to date, The Rock is carving a name for himself in Hollywood as the go-to choice for the buff, action hero of our dreams. With his comedic charm and charisma, he’s captured audiences around the world for his acting prowess, not just his bicep flex and now, he’s even set to make his Marvel movie debut in Black Adam, which is expected to make a December 2021 release. Perhaps in a few years time we might even throw The Rock’s metaphorical hat into that figurative ring, but for now we’re only interested in two names: Schwarzenegger and Stallone.