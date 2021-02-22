Amongst everything else he is doing at the moment - dropping his own line of workout shoes, executive-producing a TV show based on his life, and of course, pursuing ever greater heights in his movie career - Mr Rock is prepping for his next big movie, the DC superhero flick Black Adam.

Both a tentpole movie and a passion project for him (when he first announced he had been cast as the lead, he spoke about how much it meant to be playing the character), Johnson has committed to getting into the absolute best shape of his life for Black Adam—an impressive goal when you consider just how strong and dedicated to his training he was already.

Last week the actor shared a video to Instagram, outlining the fitness regime he was following at the time, touching on strength, conditioning, cardio, and diet, and sharing details of his workout splits. Now, in a more recent post, Johnson provided a glimpse of another workout, this time focusing on his chest and triceps.

The chest workout comprises of:

3 "giant sets" of 4 exercises: fly, chest press, incline press, and bodyweight dips, performed until failure.

Then, after as brief a rest period as possible, he moves onto 3 more sets of 4 different exercises which target the long, lateral and medial heads of the tricep.

"With the Black Adam prep, there is mythology, there's character, there's story study, things like that," Johnson says in the video. "But when it comes to the physicality part, and balancing the energy of Black Adam, I want to raise the bar with the character. That's the hope."