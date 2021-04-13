While Johnson didn’t elaborate on which party he would represent or when he might launch a presidential campaign for the White House, he certainly is flirting with the possibility of such a thing. And if the latest online public opinion polls are to be believed, we might just get our wish of seeing The Rock embarking on such a campaign, as 46 per cent of Americans would consider voting for him.
The idea of seeing The Rock run for president might garner some eye-rolls that could measure on the Richter scale, but in 2021 stranger things have happened. It seems celebrities these days aren’t content on dominating the box office, instead they’re casting their gaze to political fields. Already, we’ve seen Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger become governor of California, while former wrestler Jesse Ventura became governor of Minnesota. There was also former actor Ronald Reagan who became president as did Apprentice star Donald Trump - and we all know how that turned out.
But if Johnson is intent on following through with this presidential campaign, he might have some friendly competition by way of other Hollywood stars. Matthew McConaughey has said he would consider a potential run for governor in Texas, while TV Star Caitlyn Jenner is also reportedly weighing up a potential run for governor of California.