Flash back 10 years ago, and the idea of seeing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson - a man who made himself a household name in the WWE arena - run for president would be laughable. But at a time where the antics and many a faux pas of Donald Trump were real, broadcast events and not the stuff of fiction, the news that Johnson is seriously considering a presidential bid is now hardly surprising. In fact, one can only help but question: “what took you so long?”

Johnson has long stoked the flames of a potential campaign. The wrestler-turned-actor previously told GQ that a presidential bid is a “real possibility” as he wants to see better leadership. He told the publication back in 2019, “I’d like to see a greater leadership. When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with - for example, the media - I feel like it informs me that I could be better. We all have issues, and we all gotta work our shit out and I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out.”

Now, in an interview with the Today show, Johnson has elaborated on his presidential plans, going so far as to say, “I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that.”