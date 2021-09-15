It takes a certain kind of strength to be a strongman. The sport is known for producing athletes who seem to defy physical limits known to man; theirs is a physique that is almost super-human, more akin to a demigod than an athlete. And when it comes to some of the best in the sport, Eddie Hall sits right up there. After winning the World’s Strongest Man title in 2017, Hall sat amongst the very top in the sport, known for his swole body that gave away his profession even if you didn’t recognise the face. But in more recent times, Hall has undergone something of a transformation and is looking far more jacked.

For those who have been following Hall’s fitness transformation journey, he’s long been an advocate of boxing as he prepares for some exhibition matches. As a result, he’s traded heavy weight sessions and an all-you-can-eat diet for something far more streamlined and suited to success in the ring: a meticulously curated nutrition program and hours spent boxing. But if you thought this was the reason for his 40kg slim-down, think again.

As Hall admits himself, his weight loss is credited to a new addition to his morning routine: a mile-and-a-half morning walk (about the equivalent of 2.5km). Hall believes his morning walks are the answer to his weight loss. “I would say the biggest change for me is adding in daily walks,” he explains, “just every day getting up in the morning and walking a mile and a half. Some mornings I run and some mornings I walk, but every single day I get up and do a mile and a half, and I take my dog out. It helps me clear my mind, sets me up for the day and it’s a great way of getting exercise in, and I genuinely believe that’s why the weight has fallen off me.”