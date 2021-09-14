It’s hard not to watch SAS Australia and think, “I could do that.” It’s practically every teen’s dream: the world’s most intense and adrenaline-packed obstacle course, complete with khaki uniform and army duffel bags, only with the added pressure of ex-special forces agents spitting insults directly into your face, while simultaneously tearing your character to shreds.

The beginning of the new season was no different to the last, showcasing just why the show is such a success. Celebrities were immediately thrown into the deep end - literally, with a task that required them to scale a ladder beneath a helicopter before mounting it and getting safely back inside the other end. Should they fail, fall, or show off, they’d plunge to the icy depths of the choppy waters below.

For those unfamiliar with the show, SAS Australia takes a number of celebrities from all walks of life and thrusts them into scenarios few could ever experience in their lives. While it’s hard not to get something of a kick out of seeing celebrities humiliated on TV, some of the tasks are so daunting, you can only watch with a hand covering one or both eyeballs. But as is so intrinsic to SAS training, character development is essential and when you’re dealing with egos as big as those sported by influencers and rising stars, you can expect a dressing down or two.

For Sam Burgess, that dressing down came on episode 1 of the reality series. After a messy and very public divorce, multiple court appearances and a drug-driving charge, few expected Burgess to front the cameras and appear on the show. But perhaps wanting to rewrite the narrative or tell his story in his own words, Burgess is taking part and in the middle of night one, he’s dragged into the staff barracks and chained to a metal chair to be interrogated by the soldiers about his past controversies.