As lockdown restrictions ease across Australia, many of us are now entering back out into the world. Granted, it doesn’t look quite the same as the days pre-Covid-19, when the mention of ‘masks’ conjured images of various charcoal goops and moist, sticky sheets one would apply to the face in the hope of turning back the clock (if only for an hour or two immediately post-application), but they are freedoms to be enjoyed all the same. Of course, with this re-emergence comes another setback: the return to the office. For some, it’s something to be celebrated; an opportunity to reconnect with colleagues you’ve only ever seen for the last few months via a computer screen. But for many, the return to the office presents a return to hours spent at the desk.

Should you fall into the latter group, know that you aren’t alone. But while many consider hunkering down at the desk with a pot of coffee on hand, believing these tools to be the trappings of productivity, it turns out long periods of uninterrupted work could actually be hindering your productivity. Scientists have long suspected that sedentary habits have a negative impact on cognitive function and now, thanks to a new study from the University of Illinois, it appears that keeping yourself chained to the desk will only make it easier for your mind to wander.

For the study, the activity levels of 89 overweight adults were examined over the course of a week. Researchers assessed their ability to multitask when faced with distractions. Those who habitually moved less - regularly sitting for 20 minutes or more in unbroken stretches - were less able to maintain focus, with both the speed and accuracy of their work impacted. Not only do breaks allow you to unwind and get some fresh air, but they’re also conducive to more productive work.