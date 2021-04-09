Now, CNN reports that as many as one in three people infected with coronavirus have longer term mental health or neurological symptoms. According to the study which was published in the journal of Lancet Psychiatry, 34 per cent of Covid-19 survivors received a diagnosis for a neurological or psychological condition within six months of their infection.

As CNN reports, “The most common diagnosis was anxiety, found in 17 per cent of those treated for Covid-19, followed by mood disorders, found in 14 per cent of patients. And while the neurological effects are more severe in hospitalised patients, they are still common in those who were only treated in an outpatient setting.”

According to Maxime Taquet, an academic clinical fellow in psychiatry at the University of Oxford and co-author of the study, “That rate increased progressively as the severity of the covid-19 illness increased. If we look at patients who were hospitalised that rate increased to 39 per cent.”

It’s an important discovery, particularly as the results could light the way for how the healthcare system needs to continue helping those who have survived coronavirus. “Our results indicate that brain disease and psychiatric disorders are more common after Covid-19 than after flu or other respiratory infections, even when patients are matched for other risk factors. We now need to see what happens beyond six months.”