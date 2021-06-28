Being responsible for some of Hollywood's most iconic faces can be a daunting task, but for Jane Galli, the talented makeup artist behind the celeb faces we all know and love from Chris Hemsworth to Chris Pratt, her experience overweighs the pressure. "I loved working on Thor and working in Australia. Filming there using state of the art THE VOLUME [virtual technology used to create outdoor environments convincingly on an indoor set] was an experience I’ll never forget. The Australian people are also so welcoming and fun."

Spending the majority of her career making sure our favourite celebs look their best on camera, she can't stress enough how equally important it is for men to keep their skin in check.

"[Skincare for men] is just as important as female skincare! Men want to look great and feel good about the way they look at any age. They need to realise that they need to start taking care of their skin now, so the damage is minimal as they get older," she explains. "Whether that be from shaving, sun exposure or lack of cleansing and exfoliating. I think by letting men know there are specifically designed male products that are easy and effective, will make the decision to start a skincare regime more appealing!"

Here, we asked Jane - who is currently working with Gillette Australia oh their game-changing three step skincare regimen specifically tailored to male skin types, SKIN by Gillette - for her best tips.