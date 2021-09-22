As Australia continues its urgent push for vaccination across the country, many are now looking to the future. With the lure of travel on the horizon and a return to normality as we once knew it drawing ever closer, health officials and scientists are already looking to the next step: one that includes booster shots and vaccine touch-ups.

As outlined in The Atlantic, the current pandemic has drawn comparisons to measles, a virus that is much more infectious than SARS-CoV-2 and kills many of the inoculated children it infects. But as experts proclaim, vaccinations for measles prevent many from getting the virus and for those who do get a case of “modified” measles as a result of a rare post-vaccination illness, the symptoms are incredibly mild. It’s for this reason that scientists are looking at measles as something of a roadmap out of Covid-19, or at least the pandemic as we now know it - where lockdown laws affect large populations greatly, seeing them take refuge at home for months on end, only to return to the outside world and find Covid-19 hasn’t gone anywhere, but was merely waiting behind our doors.

As Covid-19 becomes endemic, we will soon have to live with it but currently, we are a long way off from being able to officially label post-vaccination Covid-19 cases as “modified” and some argue they might never be as those who are immunised with the vaccine and contract the virus are still getting dangerously sick. But for the majority, the vaccination is not only saving lives, but also making contracting the virus itself far more tolerable. Breakthrough infections are briefer, milder and less contagious. As Lindsey Baden, an infectious-disease physician and Covid-19 vaccine researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston told The Atlantic, “It’s a very different kind of infection than in people who are immunologically naive.”