It used to be the case that every other week there was a friend or colleague jet-setting to an international location. The Instagram feed was just one long scroll through beautiful landscapes, enviable views, and the kind of food envy that is only induced by authentic, Italian cuisine and by cuisine, we mean images of gelato and hand-made pasta. Since the pandemic though, as international travel remains largely off the cards for some time, it’s all we can do but imagine what it once felt like. Remember planes? And those teeny tiny meals that used to be the bane of our air travel existence? Ah, how we miss them now.

But as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout across Australia amps up, Qantas is now offering a range of perks to people who get the jab in an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated. The company first flagged the idea last week and encourages more businesses to do the same. Now, CEO Alan Joyce has revealed more details of the plan, which is set to be launched in July.

In an interview with Channel Nine, Joyce revealed, “We are putting in a discount for people who have had the vaccine. We are looking at giving 1,000 [Qantas] points, flight vouchers, credits and we are going to offer 10 mega prizes - at least one for each state and territory.”