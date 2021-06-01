It used to be the case that every other week there was a friend or colleague jet-setting to an international location. The Instagram feed was just one long scroll through beautiful landscapes, enviable views, and the kind of food envy that is only induced by authentic, Italian cuisine and by cuisine, we mean images of gelato and hand-made pasta. Since the pandemic though, as international travel remains largely off the cards for some time, it’s all we can do but imagine what it once felt like. Remember planes? And those teeny tiny meals that used to be the bane of our air travel existence? Ah, how we miss them now.
But as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout across Australia amps up, Qantas is now offering a range of perks to people who get the jab in an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated. The company first flagged the idea last week and encourages more businesses to do the same. Now, CEO Alan Joyce has revealed more details of the plan, which is set to be launched in July.
In an interview with Channel Nine, Joyce revealed, “We are putting in a discount for people who have had the vaccine. We are looking at giving 1,000 [Qantas] points, flight vouchers, credits and we are going to offer 10 mega prizes - at least one for each state and territory.”
So, just what are these ‘mega prizes’ you might ask? Well, as Joyce explains, those who receive a mega prize will get unlimited travel on the Qantas and Jetstar network for a full year, for a family of four. If all that wasn’t enough, Joyce noted that hospitality company Accor would also offer a million points to each of the winning families to cover their accommodation as well.
Now, the company is working on the technology required to see the launch of the program come into effect, however it’s likely that the incentives will be offered through the company’s app and apply to anyone who has already had the vaccine or who gets it before the end of the year. “I’m encouraging a Team Australia moment where every corporate out there helps with this vaccine rollout and to reward people that have had the vaccine,” added Joyce.
Still, the vested interest of Qantas is clear. More jabs likely means more people who will be permitted to travel internationally and given the incredible blow the hospitality and travel sector has experienced in the light of Covid-19, they need all the help they can get.