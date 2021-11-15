When you grow up with Arnold Schwarzenegger as your father, you can expect fitness to be part of your DNA. The man behind such iconic roles like the Terminator has cemented his position in pop culture as a weight-lifting sensation, making the phrase “pumping iron” not just something to be uttered in the gym, but a lifestyle to ascribe to. Certainly, these are big shoes to fill. But when it comes to Patrick Schwarzenegger, it seems the young actor is already making a name for himself in Hollywood as an actor with the gym gains to match.

Helping Schwarzenegger achieve his fitness goals is personal trainer Ben Bruno. If the name isn’t familiar, it should be as when it comes to the elite of Hollywood and those actors who have gone from dashing to impossibly shredded and ripped, the expert behind such transformations is Bruno himself. His client base includes the likes of Kate Upton and Jessica Biel, whose intense workout programs even have us questioning if we could execute such a thing in the gym.

When it comes to Schwarzenegger, Bruno admits that the actor’s own arm day gains have left him feeling insecure about his own biceps. “I always have fun working out with @patrickschwarzenegger,” Bruno captioned the post. “Except I’m either going to have to start wearing long sleeves when I’m around him or really step my biceps curl game up because his arms are jacked and it makes me feel like a wimp. We did mostly lower body and core and then followed it up with a little gunshot for dessert.”