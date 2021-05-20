According to a recent YouGov survey, eight per cent of guys think they could win in a match up with a lion. The survey put together 34 different animals and humans in a series of random match-ups, asking 1,224 US adults who they thought would win in each contest. The results didn’t seem too shocking at first. The elephant came out as the easy favourite with a win rate of 74 per cent. But then things took a rather surprising turn.

According to the survey, eight per cent of men and seven per cent of women believe they could beat a lion in a fistfight, because yeah, we get it, Simba was pretty cute. But to think they’d actually stand a chance against a lion in real life, well, that’s something we don’t recommend trying at home. Interestingly, this number rises to nine percent and eight percent when matched up against an elephant or gorilla. Against a dog, 60 per cent of men thought they’d emerge victorious easily. Meanwhile, 71 per cent of the men surveyed claim they would easily win against a goose.

We can only hope the men surveyed don’t start looking for trouble at the local zoo, as these are some over-confident fellas we don’t want to see have knocked the living daylights out of them by a lion with a mean right-hook.