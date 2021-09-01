One of the best personal trainers in the country, Castano has invested his knowledge and experience into founding Acero, a luxe gym in Sydney’s Kensington specialising in private and personal training. He’s also Men’s Health’s transformation coach, which means he is the mastermind behind the incredible transformation of the likes of Hugh Sheridan and, recently, Joel Creasey. In episode 3 of ‘At Home with Men’s Health’, Castano first gives us a tour of his fridge where he demonstrates his morning routine before explaining why hummus is a must have in the Castano fridge at all times. Afterwards, we join Castano in his home gym as he walks us through some of his most impressive transformations and the exercises he swears by.

Castano is one of those people who lives and breathes health and fitness. His energy is infectious but more importantly, he has the knowledge to back it up. Hit the link below to see for yourself.