When it comes to misinformation, perhaps the greatest myth Rogan purported and continued to spread to listeners was that Covid had little impact on healthy people. He frequently said that when it comes to the vaccine, he didn’t believe young and otherwise healthy people should get it, despite Dr. Anthony Fauci correcting him. He was further corrected by guest, Dr. Rhonda Patrick, who told Rogan that the risk adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine are relatively low, and that the risk posed by Covid to the unvaccinated far outweighs any such reactions.

Rogan previously said he nearly got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine before it was temporarily removed from circulation and also lashed out at the idea of “vaccine passports” becoming mandatory for those looking to return to a sense of normality. As a result, he offered refunds to any fans who bought tickets to his show in New York City but didn’t want to get vaccinated. It’s unclear whether Rogan himself has been vaccinated against Covid and one can only hope he has given that he’s now grappling with Covid himself.

In his post, Rogan admits, “We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it - all kinds of meds.” This included the likes of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment former President Donald Trump received, and one that’s been pushed heavily by Florida’s governor in the absence of mask mandates. Rogan also troubling listed Ivermectin, a medicine primarily known as a horse dewormer that many right-wing supporters have championed. It goes without saying that Ivermectin is not a Covid cure and has been widely discredited by scientists and health officials alike to the extent where the FDA had to remind people that they are not horses and should not use horse medicine.

As for Rogan, he described his regimen as the following: “I really only had one bad day - Sunday sucked.” By Wednesday, he admits that he felt better. It’s certainly good news that Rogan came out of the experience with few apparent effects, but it’s worth noting that the current strains that have emerged are highly infectious and don’t discriminate when it comes to age. The risk of Covid is incredibly high and vaccination is imperative.