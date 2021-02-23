With Dwayne Johnson set to play the titular character, it’s understanding that Centineo felt some pressure to bulk up for the role. Speaking to Aussie radio show, Smallzy’s Surgery on Monday, the star shared how he prepared for his superhero shred, saying he would train for hours and eat more than 6,000 calories per day.
Centineo detailed, “Last time I gained I was eating 6,500 calories a day, but this time will not be as bad.”
While the global pandemic meant filming was momentarily suspended, production is set to resume in the coming weeks. Noah said he was at the gym for “two hours every day” doing high-intensity interval training in preparation for the role. At one stage, he even divulged that he was eating a large breakfast each day that consisted of at least 12 eggs, steak, potatoes and two bowls of oatmeal.
Last year, Centineo revealed that he had gained “30lbs of lean muscle tissue” for the role. Sharing a video to Instagram, it showed the actor in the gym, leg-pressing a staggering 367kg. But if you thought that was impressive, wait until you hear of his transformation. The actor said that by the end of his initial training, he was able to leg press 457kg.
Black Adam is scheduled to begin filming in the coming months in Atlanta, Georgia and between Centineo’s superhero shred and the Rock’s always-on-form physique, it looks set to be a superhero film that might just double as some serious gym motivation, too.