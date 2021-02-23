If you haven’t yet heard of Noah Centineo, you’re in the minority. The 24-year-old actor soon found himself as the face of Netflix, having charmed audiences around the world with his trademark grin and buoyant charisma in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Sensing they were onto a hot ticket heartthrob, the streaming giant wasted no time in lining up a stack of rom-coms with Centineo cast as leading man - and he proved that he wasn’t just a one-hit wonder, but a reputable star on the ascension. Now, Centineo is trading his role as Netflix heartthrob for a DC superhero, with the young actor set to play Atom Smasher in the upcoming Shazam! Spin-off, Black Adam.

With Dwayne Johnson set to play the titular character, it’s understanding that Centineo felt some pressure to bulk up for the role. Speaking to Aussie radio show, Smallzy’s Surgery on Monday, the star shared how he prepared for his superhero shred, saying he would train for hours and eat more than 6,000 calories per day. Centineo detailed, “Last time I gained I was eating 6,500 calories a day, but this time will not be as bad.”

While the global pandemic meant filming was momentarily suspended, production is set to resume in the coming weeks. Noah said he was at the gym for “two hours every day” doing high-intensity interval training in preparation for the role. At one stage, he even divulged that he was eating a large breakfast each day that consisted of at least 12 eggs, steak, potatoes and two bowls of oatmeal.