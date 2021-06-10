Even at the height of lockdown, as most of us traded an office for a makeshift desk at home, we found ourselves victim to burnout. Though many assumed that the change in scenery and home set-up would see us unplug from our working lives and turn to those hobbies that make us a vibrant person, instead it seemed the opposite came true: unable to see our co-workers in the flesh, we found ourselves working longer, unable to step away from the computer for fear it would trigger a barrage of emails asking for our whereabouts and questioning our productivity.

Safe to say, in a culture that wears the phrase “I’m too busy” like a badge of honour, we’re all prone to burnout. But according to psychologists at the University of New England in Australia, higher-intensity training is your best bet for avoiding the feeling of mental fatigue and the state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress.