It might sound counterproductive to alleviate stress with exercise that is designed to get the heart rate up and see you sweating profusely, but it appears that a combination of cardio and strength training is the prescription we all need when feeling chronically overworked. This is due to the fact that this kind of training offers benefits to our emotional wellbeing. As the researchers discovered, lifting weights scored highly for boosting feelings of personal accomplishment, while cardio was better at reducing indicators of emotional exhaustion. Regardless, both kinds of training were found to be equally beneficial for reducing stress.
While there’s no shortage of HIIT workouts out there and a number of online programs and classes you can take that have been designed specifically with this kind of movement in mind, it also bears noting that CrossFit is a great option as it offers not only workouts that will fight burnout, but also the camaraderie of a group training dynamic. Routines at CrossFit often consist of compound movements performed at high intensity, scaled to your ability.