As the weather cools and the summer glow fades, something else starts to happen to our skin - it gets horny.

Now before you start getting all excited, we're not talking about that type of horny, we're taking about something a little different. The outermost layer of the epidermis (the stratum corneum) is also known as the “horny” layer of skin, because its cells are tough like animal horns. During winter, this layer is susceptible to the cold, leading to dry and dull skin.

This change mainly effects men due to the structural differences in their skin. "A man's skin is about 20% thicker than a woman's, with larger pores and greater sebum production. The extent of wrinkling also varies between men and women and may be due to differences in hormones, such as testosterone. Interestingly young men have more wrinkles than women, but as people get older, this reverses - possibly mirroring changes in hormone profiles that happen as we age," explains leading dermatologist Dr Deshan Sebaratnam

To find out more, we spoke to men’s grooming expert Jules Tognini for his guide to horny skin.

“The top layer of skin, known as the stratum corneum, is colloquially known as the horny layer of skin as it looks all rough like horns under a microscope. This layer of skin is susceptible to the cold, which is why your skin can feel dry and flakey during the winter months,” explains Tognini. “I recommend a simple three step guide to keep your skin thriving from the outside in by staying hydrated all winter long.”