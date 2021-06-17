Jules Tognini’s Guide to Horny Skin
Step 1: Scrub up nicely
There are few things in this world more satisfying than the feeling of smooth skin. Cleanse first, then scrub away your winter blues and flakey skin. When you scrub up you make it easier for the rest of your skincare to penetrate deeper into the layers of your skin.
When to use: One to two times a week after cleansing.
Try: Bulldog Original Face Scrub
Step 2: Lock and load
Take care of your horny skin by locking moisture in with a moisturiser. Rub your moisturiser gently with your fingers in an upwards direction for the best result. In winter the air is a bit drier, and we’re also exposed to heaters and wind - so you need a bit more moisturiser than in summer. Use enough to cover your face and neck.
When to use: Morning and night after cleansing.
Try: Bulldog Original Moisturiser
Step 3: Softly now
Dry skin is common during winter, but so is dry hair (including your facial hair!). Wrap up your routine with a beard oil which contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea to keep your beard feeling soft and moisturised all winter long.
When to use: Morning after cleansing and moisturising.