When it comes to fitness, diet trends and superfoods change as quickly as the Melbourne weather forecast. While health should always be a priority, the same can’t be said for every trend that comes across your feed – it might look great for the ‘gram, but when it comes to manageable solutions that deliver consistent results, the verdict is far from unanimous. One trend that seems to have survived the downfall of a passing fad and cemented itself as a viable diet is that of intermittent fasting (IF). It first took off in popularity when David Zinczenko and Peter Moore introduced it to audiences in the 2013 book, “The 8-Hour Diet”. Now, everyone from Hugh Jackman, Miranda Kerr and Benedict Cumberbatch have taken up the craze.

As the name implies, IF involves restricting the time period in which you eat food. Essentially, you’ll go through alternating cycles of fasting and eating. Rather than other diets that focus on limiting what you can eat, this diet involves limiting when you eat. Studies have shown that those who adopt IF experience benefits like improved metabolic health, protection from disease, a longer life span and weight loss. It sounds easy enough, but when it comes to actually applying IF to your daily life, things get a bit trickier. Factor in social events, busy work schedules, and your physical fitness goals too, and it can be pretty overwhelming. To make things easier, we’ve compiled some practical tips to not only get you started with IF, but to make it work with your schedule too.

Know your body This should be a rule of thumb when embarking on any new diet plan or exercise regime. IF is great for a number of people, but can also be dangerous for those with low blood sugar. Make sure you talk with your doctor before you make any changes to your diet. Pick a fasting pattern There isn’t one rule of thumb when it comes to IF. Instead, there are six popular fasting patterns to choose from, but knowing just which one to opt for is where the challenge lies. The most popular is the 16/8 method, where you fast for 16 hours, then eat within an 8-hour period, generally from 12pm and 8pm.