Given that he’s the son of an NFL wide receiver, and a former All-State basketball player himself, it goes without saying that actor Mehcad Brooks knows what it takes to get in shape. Hailing from such a background, Brooks doesn’t shy away from grit and handwork, but instead chooses to embrace it. It’s why the actor has become the go-to in Hollywood for roles that demand physicality and require actors to spend hours toiling away in the gym to play the part with conviction. While most would run in the opposite direction, Brooks steps forward and if his role in Warner Bros. upcoming reboot of Mortal Kombat is anything to go by, he doubled-down in his training efforts to look the part.

To transform for the part, Brooks enlisted personal trainer Andrew Schuth to help him amass a further 35 pounds (approx. 16kg) of muscle on his already-hulking frame. The routine was one of heavy lifting and voracious eating. Put simply, Brooks had to consume a staggering 12,000 calories per day. Hollywood is known for putting actors through their paces when it comes to transforming for a certain role. Far from an exercise in vanity, it instead speaks volumes of the actor’s own drive and dedication to his craft. That CGI could easily replicate such bulk in a few seconds for the screen is one thing, but Brooks knows that if you’re going to take on a job, you have to be fully committed. In an interview with Men’s Journal he explained, “I knew that I had to be this guy. I know that sounds crazy. I didn’t want to give them a single excuse not to give me the part, and I felt like it was meant to be.” He added, “That wasn’t arrogance, but my whole heart was invested in getting the result I wanted.”

Brooks went to Burning Man festival and used the experience to plumb the psyche of the character whose world he would soon inhabit. “I spent a lot of time out in the desert by myself. What better way to connect with a guy whose done several tours in the desert than go out into the desert, stripping yourself down to the bare bones.” In terms of bulking up for the part, it required a considerably drastic overhaul for Brooks who was previously eating vegan. Now, he was consuming “the equivalent of half a cow a day.” That said, he still tried to keep his diet as sustainable as possible, eating lots of fruits, vegetables and nuts, and eating one animal protein a week. According to Brooks, a day of eating saw him consume vegan protein shakes all day right from the start, then eating 12 to 18 eggs. If his animal protein for the week was chicken, he’d consume four to six chicken breasts with vegetables, before cutting carbs around 5pm. Throughout the training process he didn’t drink any alcohol. He says of the diet, “I felt like a caveman. It was kind of like the most hardcore paleo diet you ever heard of and I ended up with a caveman body. I felt great and got amazing results when I combined with the I was doing. It’s not something I’d sustain, because it’s expensive and I was eating somewhere around 12,000 calories a day.”