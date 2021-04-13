Few roles in the canon of Hollywood demand as much grit, determination and unwavering focus as that of James Bond. Perhaps it is for this reason that it’s such a coveted role, for actors know that it’s not only the type of role that will launch them into a new stratosphere of fame, but also one that serves as something of a flex. Few Bond films are complete without some kind of slow-mo wade through the water, with Bond looking all ripped with bulging biceps and six-pack abs, it’s almost as if they are a prerequisite for the role.

But while it’s one thing to marvel at the actors that have played the part, when it comes to actually getting Bond ready, this is a task of one Simon Waterson, the man who has been James Bond’s personal trainer for 22 years and even trained 16 Bond girls in the process. For the uninitiated, Waterson has trained Daniel Craig throughout his tenure as 007. He not only knows the ins-and-outs of Craig’s gruelling filming schedule, but knows just what to do to ensure Craig stays injury free (well, aside from any on-set mishaps) and can deliver the action his movie character so effortlessly demands.

A former Royal marine, Waterson has trained countless Hollywood stars, including Chris Pratt and Donald Glover. You could say that if ever there was a trainer who knows what is required of an action star, it’s Waterson. He even trained Pierce Brosnan for his last two 007 films, before taking on a new direction with Craig. Speaking to GQ UK, Waterson explained: “Daniel always has a clear vision of what he wanted and how to evolve the character physically and mentally.”

He added, “With Casino Royale, it was quite big, imposing, shocking: ‘I can do this. My physique is capable of doing the job that I’m portraying.’”