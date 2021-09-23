As the UFC President, Dana White has a lot on his plate. From having to negotiate with the sport’s top professional athletes and their egos, to the organisation of competition and matches that take place around the world, it’s safe to say that White’s days are busier than most. But if you thought all that would provide the perfect (and understandable) excuse for skipping a workout due to time constraints, think again. White is a man who lives and breathes health and wellness, you need only take a tour of his multimillion dollar Las Vegas home to see that it’s a priority for the UFC President, evident in the outdoor pool complete with artificial currents, a Pilates room with floor to ceiling TV for group workouts, massage and facial room with infrared LED bed, a room devoted solely to lifting heavy, and the “cold plunge” and steam room for recovery.

But when it comes to his actual fitness routine and diet, White isn’t the typical gym junkie you might expect. He workouts a lot and consistently, and his workouts are gruelling. But he doesn’t necessarily strip his kitchen of sugars and processed foods, living by weighed ratios of servings and green juices that are devoid of taste. Rather, White lives to eat and his workouts allow him to do just that. “I’m not one of these guys who eats healthy or whatever,” he explained in a recent interview with Men’s Health US. “The reason I work out is because I love food and I love to eat.” And when it comes to exercise, his goals are pretty simple: “I’m trying to not get fat, and I’m trying to not get hurt.”

Perhaps it’s this that makes White one of the more relatable stars to admire when it comes to our own fitness goals. Not every workout has to be a back-breaker, and when it comes to our diet, we should still be able to enjoy food rather than see it as the enemy or limit it to foods that are “good” and “bad”.