When it comes to his gym routine, White keeps it pretty straightforward with exercises based around cardio and weights as he admits, “I’m not trying to break any world records.” The routine has changed with age though and while he says he used to lift much heavier, now he’s dropped the weight after a shoulder injury. As White approaches his mid-50s, he’s had to re-strategise and really look at what he wants to get out of his workouts, with an approach that focuses on building and maintaining strength while also ensuring White remains strong and avoids injury. “I don’t do any heavy weights now. I do all light weight and make sure every movement is perfect - and I do it for reps.”
White says that an intense workout for him these days is doing a cardio workout, but his favourite workout is one he does on Saturday where he does what he calls “circuit Saturday.” As White explains, his workouts may have changed with age, but it’s still sacred. “I don’t go out much anymore like I used to so coming over to the gym is my quiet time, my get my head together time.”
Of course, the motivation is food. White does it all for food and his meals are pretty outrageous. On a tour of his gym and fridge, he revealed he houses a lot of sugar in the kitchen, with things like Klondike bars, frozen Snickers, frozen Kit-Kats, several pints of Ben & Jerry’s, powdered donuts, and Pepperidge Farm everything available. That said, he does have a fridge dedicated solely to healthy options, with fruits and vegetables available and pre-cut to make it easier for snacking.
“For breakfast I usually do either scrambled egg and sausage, or I like breakfast sandwiches.” As for things White doesn’t like, he doesn’t eat garlic, onions and seafood. Ultimately though, everyday is cheat day for White who says his ultimate go-to cheat day meal is a raised donut with a piece of fried chicken in the middle with a special sauce. Can’t say it sounds particularly appetising but according to White, if you like chicken and you like donuts, “it’s the best thing you’ll ever eat.”