At school, we grew up learning about the food pyramid. Whether it had any effect on our purchases in line at the school canteen is hard to say, but our guess is as good as yours in that nothing could deter us from the gift that was the chicken tenders lunch order with a Bubble O’Bill ice cream as a palette cleanser. Now we’ve grown out of our adolescent food cravings, most of us can attest to making healthy food choices where possible. But the days of the food pyramid have been replaced by a number of fad diets and health trends, from kale to açai to everything else green in between. While it can certainly be hard to separate the fads from the tried and tested health foods, this study is looking to provide a greater insight into the health benefits (and burdens) of our food choices.

Forget about health star ratings for a minute, these hard numbers are something else entirely. Published in the research journal Nature Food, the study looks to provide some of the first numbers on the benefits of our food choices, looking at their impact not just on our personal health but also on the environment, too. As found by researchers, by substituting 10 per cent of your daily caloric intake from beef and processed meats for a mix of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and select seafood, you can actually reduce your dietary carbon footprint by one-third. If that wasn’t enough to convince you, there’s also the fact that you can gain 48 minutes of “healthy life” too, which is good-quality, disease-free life per day.

If it all seems a bit hard to believe, consider the fact that researchers pulled data from the Global Burden of Disease, a comprehensive epidemiological study and database that includes 15 dietary risk factors contributing to health and/or disease. These figures were combined with the nutrition profiles of more than 5,800 foods consumed in the United States, based on the What We Eat in America database of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

When it comes to the foods we should be reaching for, health benefits come from things like milk, nuts, seeds, fruits, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids from seafood, fibres from fruit, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and polyunsaturated fatty acids. As for those foods we should switch out, estimated health damages were associated with foods like processed meat, red meat, trans fatty acids, sugar-sweetened beverages, and sodium.