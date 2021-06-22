Most actors tend to keep relatively private away from the big screen. These are the stars that don several hoodies and caps so as to go incognito when walking down the street, and those that profane working out in gyms for the fear of being spotted by - dare we say it - regular folks. But in the case of Luke Evans, despite having the kind of acting career few can only dream about, the star is just as much known for his Insta thirst traps as he is his acting credentials. And if you’ve been following Evans on Instagram at all over the past few months, you’ll know that he’s been putting in the work when it comes to his health and fitness.

With gyms having reopened, Evans is training harder than ever and his latest gym selfie is testament to just that. While filming on location in Atlanta, Georgia, the Welsh actor shared a gym update with his ripped abs on full display. He captioned the pic, “Gains and Veins” before adding, “And some good lighting…”