According to a new review published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, timing can be quite a crucial component when it comes to peak performance. It’s long been thought that if you want to perform at your best - whether it be a workout, training or competition - you should opt for the late afternoon or early evening. Based on our circadian rhythm, it’s thought that this is the time when your body temperature is highest, allowing for looser muscles, faster metabolic reactions, and faster transmissions of nerve signals.

Of course, it’s not as simple as it sounds. If it were, Olympic events would solely run in the afternoon and early evening, and personal bests would be made with apparent ease. The fact remains that the key question that has long plagued researchers in the field of sports and exercise is whether our body clock peaks at a certain time, or whether peak performance is simply based around how long we’ve been awake for or when we last ate.

As Alex Hutchinson writes for Outside, “Several studies have shown that if you shift your sleep-wake cycle by a few hours, you also shift the timing of your peak performance by a few hours, suggesting that the external rhythms of daily life matter. Then there’s the matter of individual variation: it seems unlikely that early birds and night owls would be peaking at the same time.”

In light of this, Harvard researcher Raphael Knaier sought to gather as much data as possible on the subject and discovered a total of 63 relevant articles, but due to inconsistencies in testing, only 29 of the studies were used in the meta-analysis. These were then divided into four categories: jump height, anaerobic power, handgrip strength, and endurance exercise. The results found “strong evidence” that jump height and anaerobic power peak between 1pm and 7pm. “Some evidence” suggests handgrip strength peaks between 1pm and 9pm. When it comes to endurance, little difference was found between times.