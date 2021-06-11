For those who have adopted a lifestyle centred on health and fitness, it’s likely that key to maintaining this is routine. Throw travel and spontaneity into the mix, and suddenly carving out that time to workout gets a little more tricky. But when we have order, we create habits and habits lead to greater consistency when it comes to executing the workout. Not surprisingly, you’ll find the same people pounding the pavement each morning, or those who hit the weight rack in the evenings following work. If you’ve never really given much thought to the time you workout though, science might just have you reconsidering where your workout fits in your daily routine. According to a new study, it appears evening exercise might be the key to improving metabolic health compared to morning workouts.

The study analysed overweight men with high-fat diets and found that those who exercised late int he day tended to see improved benefits that moderated the undesirable health effects of their greasy diet. While it’s important to note that the study didn’t consider those who weren’t overweight and the effect exercise timing had on them, it still serves as an interesting revelation that only adds to the mounting evidence that the time we work out does serve a purpose.

As the New York Times suggests, “All of our tissues contain molecular clocks that coordinate biological systems, prompting our blood sugar to rise and dip throughout the day, along with our hunger, heart rates, body temperature, sleepiness, gene expression, muscle strength, cell division, energy expenditure and other processes.”

While the full workings of these internal clocks remains to be assessed, scientists have come to believe that they serve a profound purpose when it comes to cues delivered both within and outside of our bodies. Aside from synchronising to light and sleep, they also seem to set themselves by meals so that when and what we eat has an impact on our health and metabolism.