Having previously focused on the marathon distance with a personal best of 2:11:07, it seems Negasa may have overlooked his true calling in the ultra distance events. To achieve the record time, Negasa covered the 50km course in a staggering clip, running 3:15 per kilometre. We’re not even sure we could keep that up for 800m. With such a speed, Negasa beat the previous world record which was held by American runner CJ Albertson, by 23 seconds.

The event, held in South Africa, was a memorable one for the running community which continues to rebuild following the global pandemic as races get underway. In the women’s race, South Africa’s Van Zyl ran the second-fastest time over the distance. She completed the course in a time of 3:04:23, faster than the previous record of 3:07:20 which was set by Great Britain’s Aly Dixon in 2019. Currently, it’s American runner Des Linden who holds the women’s 50km world record with a time of 2:59:54, having become the first woman to ever run the distance in less than three hours.

It’s a memorable moment for running and one that serves as some serious inspiration for fitness enthusiasts around the world.