The new film is set to be executive produced by Rodman himself, and as viewers might expect, we’re sure that it will take some creative license with the actual story. Rolling Stone reports that it will centre around Rodman’s adventures in Sin City alongside his assistant, GM, and their unlikely friendship. The press release indicates that rather than be set in the middle of the season, the film will instead take place in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals, which saw the Bulls on the cusp of securing their second championship three-peat and cementing their place as one of the greatest teams ever in the NBA.

The film is being written by Jordan VanDina, while Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serve as producers. In a statement from Lord and Miller, the pair wrote: “Dennis refused to follow the herd. That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and hijinks, but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures, and workers are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly.”

As per Nathan Kahane of Lionsgate: “There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun - or maybe more dangerous - to party with. And yet that’s not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know. You think you know anything about ‘The Worm’? Just you wait!”