While Australia remains largely in lockdown, the rest of the world has seemingly returned to life as we once knew it. Opening social media and clicking on the Instagram stories of friends overseas or Hollywood’s biggest celebrities is to unlock the door to a new portal, one where hugs are given at random, masks need not be worn in public, and gatherings can take place en masse as live concerts and shows entertain. It might seem a world away from our own reality, but as the vaccine rollout continues its acceleration across Australia, officials are still doing all they can to ensure more people come forward to get the jab. It’s not just officials though, even celebrities are doing their part and for Chris Rock, the comedian is urging fans to get the jab not in an effort to see society return to normal, but simply out of experience having endured Covid-19 himself.

Rock revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, and opted a message to his fans and, more importantly, those who are still unsure about the vaccine, to get the jab. Taking to Twitter, the comedian and 56-year-old actor wrote: “Hey guys I just found out I have Covid, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Rock said he is vaccinated, having appeared on the Tonight Show earlier in May where he called himself “Two-Shots Rock” before clarifying that he had received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “You know, I skipped the line,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy. I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people…I did ‘Pootie Tang.’ Let me on the front of the line.”