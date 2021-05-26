It looked like a scene from a Bond film, only in this instance there was no emotional soundtrack backing, nor bikini-clad Bond girl by his side, it was simply Channing Tatum, all ripped with complementary eight-pack, emerging from the ocean like some kind of superhuman. And, according to the actor, this is no rare event. Believe it or not, the man behind Magic Mike is hooked on open ocean swimming but as Tatum advises his followers, it’s no joke.

Tatum, a man known for being perpetually in incredible shape regardless of his filming schedule, posted to Instagram to let his countless adoring fans know that his newest fitness obsession is the open ocean swim. Seen exiting the ocean in swim trunks, Tatum took the liberty to explain the workout with a lengthy caption that also expressed his admiration to athletes who do such crazy feats of endurance on the daily.