After meeting on Wednesday to discuss future plans concerning the Olympic Games, the IOC’s executive board approved a recommendation from the newly formed commission in charge of future hosts to proceed a “targeted dialogue” with south-east Queensland bid officials. Under this new selection process, this approval already has many questioning if a third Olympic Games could be on the cards, with many believing Brisbane will simply follow in the footsteps of Melbourne and Sydney in becoming an Olympic host city.

As The Guardian reports, IOC president Thomas Bach said the IOC’s executive board has unanimously approved the recommendation of the bid, which has the support of the federal and state governments. But, as the Australian Olympic Committee president, John Coates, said, there’s still a lot of work to be done to ensure Brisbane meets requirements expected of all potential candidates.