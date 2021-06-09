Some films are so iconic, they practically live in the memory of audiences forever. Where other movies fade from public consciousness a day or two after the release, the same can’t be said for Rocky - a film that not only spawned a franchise, but made Sylvester Stallone a household name. From the buff physique that came to inspire generations of fans to hone their craft in the gym, to the sounding thump of Eye of the Tiger which continues to be the pump-up song for all those looking to get fit, Rocky continues to stand as the movie of choice for those looking to not only get swept away in brilliant storytelling, but also come away from viewing with a zest for life and desire to be more like Sly - that is, get their act together and get to the gym.

While Sly Stallone was the actor of choice for any hard-hitting action movie, the Hollywood star isn’t immune to the ageing process. Try as we might to locate the fountain of youth, it continues to elude us. But if a recent video of Sly training is to be believed, it seems even at 74-years-old, the star isn’t slowing down. In fact, just watching Sly workout is enough to raise your own heart rate in physical exhaustion, as he takes to the gym like the iconic character he made famous.