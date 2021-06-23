The new program, Centr Power, promises to replicate the same protocols Hemsworth's team, including our past cover star trainer Luke Zocchi, used to prep the actor for his latest appearance as the MCU's Asgardian hero in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

The focus will be on the the formula Chris used to gain muscle mass by guiding technique and form, built around the key principles of building muscle - repetition of compound movements and volume, intensity, tempo and time under tension and moderate rest.

Designed in three distinct 10-week levels, you can start the plan at beginner, intermediate or advanced based on your strength and lifting experience. From there, the intensity progresses as you move through each phase and increase their muscle mass.

The program also features nutrition handbooks at every level, which should be of equal importance to the workouts for anyone actually looking to build muscle.

“If you’ve ever wanted to build significant muscle, this is the program you need” says Luke Zocchi. “We know that a lot of Centr members are ready to take their physique to the next level and make some serious muscle gains, and this is going to give you the formula to do that. It’s not about spending endless hours in the gym, it’s about training smarter, eating right and changing it up regularly to keep your body guessing and growing. It’s not going to be easy but if you commit, you’ll be in a league of your own!”

Sure, you might not get as swole as Thor, but you can train like the actor who brings the God of Thunder to life. Check out more here.