2020 was largely reduced to a meme, one that encapsulated the turmoil caused by the global pandemic, not just to businesses and our social lives, but to our waistlines, too. The “lockdown-15” as it was dubbed was a nod to the weight gain many experienced during lockdown, a period of time where social distancing restrictions saw gyms close up shop and even exercise reduced to the indoor realm. Then, when we could eventually move outdoors, we were limited to a confined radius and one hour increments only. Safe to say, it did little to inspire and keep us moving.

It seems even our stars weren’t immune to the consequences of lockdown. Recently, radio star and TV presenter Andy Lee revealed that he struggled with the lockdown weight gain. In an interview with Body and Soul, The Cube presenter shared that he often works out with his partner, Rebecca Harding. “She has me using bum bands, which have my glutes aching for days. We like going to Pilates and I occasionally agree to embarrass myself with yoga,” he said.

Speaking about the Melbourne lockdown, Andy revealed, “Exercise helped a lot. When pubs were closed in lockdown, I lost 7kg. Pubs have opened up and I have found those 7kg.”