Some of his favourite forms of exercise include golf and field hockey, which Andy still plays. He also said he loves doing some HIIT training with Bec, including one session the pair call the “Deck of Cards.” Explaining it to the publication, he said: “You take a full pack of cards and assign an exercise to each suit: hearts = push-ups; spade = sit-ups; clubs = squats, etc. You then shuffle and turn over a card. Eight of spades means you’ve got to do eight sit-ups. You keep going until you complete the pack. It turns out to be about 100 reps of each.”
He added, “Bec insists on me keeping the joker cards, but they’re meant to earn you 20 burpees. I’ve lost the joker cards and have zero regret.”
But as far as alcohol intake is concerned, Andy has scaled things back significantly. He told the publication that these days he doesn’t drink too much, but that “when it comes to hangovers, I take the mind-over-matter approach and just attack the day. I reckon once you hit the couch or stay in bed, it’s all over.”
Sharing the advice he’d wished he’d known sooner, Andy said that as far as health and wellness is concerned, “It’s less about exercise and more about diet. Which is really disappointing.”
We hear you on that one, Andy.