As the social media scroll has come to be a regular part of our daily routine - with some of us of us amassing a staggering amount of time on social platforms due to nothing else but a desire to look into the highlights reel of strangers and brief acquaintances - those who know a thing or two about self-promotion and selfies are capitalising on such digital addictions. It’s not surprising that most kids these days, when pushed, would describe the life of “influence” as a career aspiration, and what’s not to like? From the endless freebies to the steady stream of validation of likes, comments and shares, the picture is a rather captivating one. But if the global pandemic has illustrated one thing, it’s that online there is little regulation when it comes to the spread of misinformation. It goes without saying that outside of our own bubble, you can expect perspectives on all manner of topics to differ, but when it comes to the pandemic and vaccinations, no topic has proved more divisive.

Online, we’ve seen what becomes of the spread of misinformation. From Joe Rogan advising his listeners not to get the vaccine if they’re fit and seemingly healthy (something doctors have strongly discredited and proved false), to those purporting conspiracy theories regarding Covid-19 that range from Steve Jobs to George Orwell, the times we’re living in are certainly strange and something of a Wild Wild West in the online realm as anything goes. But given the seriousness of the situation we now find ourselves in and the rapid spread of the delta variant, the need to curtail misinformation has never been more important. As a result, a change.org petition has been launched calling on Instagram to de-platform Aussie influencers Taylor Winterstein and Anna-Rose Richards, both of whom have been promoting Covid conspiracy theories and anti-vaccination rhetoric to their combined 143,000 followers.

The petition, titled ‘Deplatform Anti-Vaxx Influencers - Taylor Winterstein, Anna Rose Richards’ reads: “The world has been devastated by Covid and we have all felt its impact. Over 4.5 million deaths with millions more suffering and with the highly infectious delta strain raging, we are still in the middle of it.”