Leslie Alejandro

Q: Talk me through your training routine for S.W.A.T.?

Well my trainer, Paolo Mascitti - i call him the Wizard - will have me working out most days, 5 or 6 days a week. Some days we do compound movement superset with isolated movement. So i might do heavy bench press superset with pec flies or overhead press superset with lateral raise. Other days he’ll put me through high intensity workouts and by the end I look like i just got out of the pool. And we basically fill our weeks with a combo of these.

Q: You mentioned on Instagram that whilst preparing for the role you ‘eat all the boring food’… what does that diet look like?

Some examples would be egg whites for breakfast with vegetables. Some broccoli, maybe some sweet potato. Chicken or some lean meat for lunch with cauliflower rice. Dinner could be steak and vegetables. Probably broccoli or green beans. Cauliflower is a real hit. There’s a helluva lot you can do with cauliflower!

Q: Under My Skin is a really progressive project for Aussie cinema, what first attracted you to the role?

This movie is ultimately a very compelling love story that follows two people through extreme highs and lows and explores the power of love and the force it is for good and for change. I’d never seen a love story like this and that really intrigued me.

Q: What do you hope audiences take away from Under My Skin?

That we all should allow ourselves and others to honour our inner truths, whatever they may be, despite pressure from the outside world to fit into a box or mold that feels dishonest to us.

Q: What was your biggest learning from working on Under My Skin?

Producing and acting simultaneously is mind-meltingly stressful!

Q: What projects would you like to work on in the future?

I love basically every genre of film and television. To me, it’s all about the story and what i find compelling or exciting at the time. So... television, big movies, little movies. You name it, I’m down if i love the content.

I also love directing, producing, writing, putting projects together. I want to do more and more of that.

‘Under My Skin’ premieres on Friday 26th February at the Mardi Gras Film Festival in Sydney - tickets are available now, simply click here!