It’s no secret the supplements market is booming and there’s a lot of competition out there vying for your hard-earned cash, so it's important to say that supplements don’t replace a balanced diet - eating properly is going to do more for you than any pill. What a supplement can do however, is give you a boost where your diet or your body’s own stores of certain vitamins or minerals are inadequate.

Aldi's new 'The Essential Health' range, which is priced from $9.99, offers a mix of options from men's and women's multivitamins to fish oil and vitamin C. They offer an Activated B Complex (60 pack for $12.99) which helps support your nervous system, Triple Strength Fish Oil Mini Caps (60 pack for $12.99) which - as we know - is great for boosting Omega-3, CoQ10 150mg (60 pack for $14.99) which helps maintain heart health and a Glucosamine option (60 pack for $9.99) for targeting joint health.

The men's multivitamin (60 pack for $9.99) has a focus on energy production, boasting ingredients such as calcium, magnesium, iron and potassium.

“The new Essential Health range is an exciting landmark for ALDI to offer quality supplements Australian shoppers can rely on, at great value. We’re proud to be offering quality dietary supplements at such great prices, making them accessible to more Australians," says ALDI Buying Director Aaron Nolan. "These products were developed with care in partnership with a sustainable manufacturer, so shoppers can feel confident when selecting their daily Essential Health vitamin. Each contain key active ingredients, whether it’s Vitamin C to help maintain a healthy immune system for only $9.99 to a Triple Strength Fish Oil at only $12.99”.

According to Aldi, the supplements undergo strict testing and quality assurance processes at every step in the supply chain to "ensure ingredient authentication and product traceability. This certifies that the products meet the highest quality standards for potency, absence of contaminants, and to ensure that all of the products are non-GMO." Once received the raw materials undergo an extensive testing regime for efficacy, bioavailability, purity and safety, including independent analytical testing and certification by ISURA®.

You're right to assume that the ingredients will be pretty similar to your usual chemist brands, however you may be saving a little on price here. Like all vitamins, you should always read the label, follow the directions for use and talk to your healthcare professional before you take them.