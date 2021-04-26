Plank challenge
The original pushup challenge, this one is a specifically choreographers routine so make sure you have a fit partner!
Age pushups challenge
@elispiritking, who is 23, challenged his followers to do a number of different styles of pushups alongside the track I Am Defiant by The Seige, that add up to their age.
Here is his personal challenge below:
5 x Original push ups
5 x Military push ups
6 x Diamond push ups
7 x Army hand release pushups
Friday strength session challenge
25 x Standard push ups
25 x Military push ups
10-15 x wide push ups
15 x clapping pushups
15 x Elevated standard
15 x modified planche
Timed challenge
50 pushups in less than 40 seconds, with each 10 being different
10 x Standard push ups
10 x Military push ups
10 x diamond push ups
10 x wide push ups
10 x one-handed
Pushup to plank
Set to the sound of Holy Tony Workout by Reggie COUZ, this workout centres on getting lower into a pushup with the beat, pausing for a plank, and making your way back up.
Electricity game
This challenge involves pushing up as part of a game where a ball travels through a maze and can't touch the edges.
Pushup duet
A challenge that you do with other Tiktokers where you mimic what pushups the other user is doing to the beat of the music
Hardstyle pushup
This fast-paced routine follows a Hairstyle track and includes pushup variations, mountain climbers and a lot of leg movement