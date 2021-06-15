He’s a blogger from Dagestan
For those who have been living with their head in the sand and are unfamiliar with Hasbulla, the 18-year-old is a blogger from Dagestan who began posting content to Instagram since November of 2020. It wasn’t until 2021 that Hasbulla really went viral, though, but since then he’s become an Internet sensation with a huge fan following.
He has a form of dwarfism
According to Sportskeeda, the 18-year-old is roughly one metre tall. Though his age often leads many to question how he looks so young, it’s believed Hasbulla has a form of dwarfism, known as Growth Hormone Deficiency. This is yet to be confirmed, but the genetic disorder gives those affected childlike characteristics like stunted growth and a high-pitched voice. It often makes children appear short in stature but with normal body proportions.
He’s known as ‘Mini Khabib’
If the name Hasbulla isn’t familiar, Mini Khabib surely is. hailing from the same place as UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, Hasbulla is often referred to as ‘Mini Khabib’ and the pair have even struck up a friendship and often seen in videos with one another on TikTok.
He counts Kanye West among his followers
Hasbulla’s videos often portray him pretending to fight children as he showcases his skills and training techniques and in doing so, he’s garnered a global following. It’s even seen Hasbulla count Kanye West among his friends as the pair struck up a friendship in recent times.
His dream opponent would be Conor McGregor
The teen fighter believes he’d wipe the floor with McGregor, and in a recent skit released by Asxab Tamaev, Hasbulla was asked who he’d like to fight between Logan Paul, McGregor, and American mixed martial artist Henry Cejudo. Hasbulla answered, “I want to punish this one [Conor McGregor]. He talks too much.”