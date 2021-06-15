There are some faces that are so well-known and popular on the ethers of the Internet, that you can barely take a cursory scroll through Instagram without coming across them. One such face is that of Hasbulla Magomedov, a social media sensation who is 18-years-old, despite his baby-faced appearance. Having garnered the nickname ‘Mini Khabib’ after recreating a video of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s iconic UFC weigh-in, Hasbulla has become something of an MMA star in his own right, gaining a cult-like following of fans eager to see his training progress.

Now, it seems we will finally see Hasbulla put all his training to use. It’s been announced that he will take on fellow social media personality, Abdu Rozik who is aged just 17. The pair engaged in a pre-fight press conference that has since become one of Hasbulla’s most popular videos online, and now the fight will take place in the coming days, after it was announced by Chechen MMA fighter, Ashab Tamaev.

While some have been quick to brand the fight unethical, claiming it’s nothing more than a contest between two teenagers with dwarfism, Hasbulla’s ever-growing fanbase is a mere testament to his popularity as he becomes one of the most recognisable personalities on social media today. With a face that’s known around the world, here are five facts you need to know about the burgeoning star.